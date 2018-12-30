He took Sotonye his Babymama just to spite me. The truth is being jealous is emotionally draining and I really do not have time for that emotion right now.

Efe Anaughe

It’s been a crazy week, one Event after another. I don’t know about you guys but I am feeling swamped. I positively want to drop everything and just disappear, kidding! (smiles).

After Warien Rose Foundation had an amazingly successful Event at United Nations Information Centre Ikoyi, Lagos State I had a series of other engagements. PriceWaterCoopers surprise invitation to speak to their employees (the women in their Organisation) tagged ‘MentorMom’ was the best. I wasn’t my best for some inexplicable reason. It’s one of those speaking Invites one wishes one can turn back the hand of the clock and do all over again but as the popular saying goes; if wishes were horses beggars will ride. I had to move on. Rick and Dennis are thankfully out of town. Rick and his Baby mama, Grandmother and family travelled to Spain for the holidays; try as they would even with all the antics pulled by Grandma, I refused to go! While Dennis was somewhere in the Caribbean with his family; at least he didn’t try to badger me, arm twist me or blackmail me into going with him.

Rick had no such scruples he teamed up with his Grandmother to ‘take me by force’. I suspect he took Sotonye his Babymama just to spite me. The truth is being jealous is emotionally draining and I really do not have time for that emotion right now. On Thursday Lagos State Ministry Of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) had a road walk tagged ‘MeToo’ and I was asked by Mrs Onipede, the Director of Domestic Violence Unit to say a few words before the Commissioner of Women Affairs was invited to speak. It was one of my best moments in recent times.

I truly enjoyed myself and the girls were magnanimous enough to participate. Phew it’s Saturday and time to unwind and this time it’s my treat. I took them to a Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. I love the ambiance; the dress theme was Caribbean and so the girls were all dressed down in flats and Zara was wearing the hottest bum shorts I have ever seen. We had their refreshing rum and fruit juice concoction.

Mixed ingredients together, poured over ice with a splash of club soda called Planter’s Punch. It certainly packed a punch. In no time it had loosened our tongues and Jasmine came up with this crazy idea.

“Let’s all describe our ideal first date girls, Tobs we will do you the honours. You start first,” Jasmine said I am sure through a hazy maze of confusion. I was game so I started. One of my ideal first date starts with choosing a comfortable, cozy restaurant with dim lighting, so I look good (but enough lighting for me to tell that the guy actually looks good).

We share some tapas plates and he tells me how charming I am. We agree I am a keeper then we move to a darker, more intimate cocktail bar, like a speakeasy, and chat over candlelight. The connection is unreal and we are falling in love. Then he orders me a taxi home, because I’m too drunk and pretty to be on the streets of Lagos alone.

He kisses me on the cheek before I get in the taxi and says I’ll call you tomorrow. And then he actually does,” I said with a dreamy expression. “Wow not bad Tobs, I like” Bola said laughing in delight.

Would you guys want to hear what I have in mind as a first date?” Zara laughed mischievously. There was a unison ‘NO’. Zara will never describe a normal outing.

I look back now with nostalgia, it was truly a beautiful night. Christmas is in a few days guys so I am going to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Just in case you haven’t accomplished all you set your heart to do and obviously the end of the year is upon us, don’t be discouraged.

2019 by God’s grace will be a much better year. Wishing you all the very best from the girls and I. Thank you for sticking with me and the girls. I hope lines fall for you in pleasant places.

Compliments Dearies.