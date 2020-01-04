Ingredients

▪ Fresh sweet potatoes

▪ Ground cinnamon

▪ Salt

▪ Pepper

Instructions

•First of all, peel and cut sweet potatoes into tiny cubes.

•Then place the potatoes in a pot and cover with water by an inch.

•Add a teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil until it is tender.

•Combine it with ground cinnamon and mash the potatoes using a fork for the coarsest mashed potatoes, or you can use a potato masher for a traditional mash which includes some chunks. Another method is using a mixer for lighter mashed potatoes with some smaller chunks. More still, you can try using a food processor for the smoothest, silkiest mashed sweet potatoes.

•Finally, season with salt and pepper and serve.