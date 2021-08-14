By Vivian Onyebukwa

Once a man and woman start living together as a couple, the next thing that is expected of them by the society is to start having children.

At times, the babies start coming immediately. But for some, the woman might be having challenges getting pregnant.

It is believed that there are certain dos and don’ts that women looking forward to conceiving and having their own babies should observe to enable her get pregnant. Some experts highlighted these in separate interviews.

Professor Solomon Avidime, Chief Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)/ABI Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State, said a woman intending to get pregnant should endeavour to seek medical attention to assess her state of health and readiness for pregnancy. This, according to the professor, is called preconception care.

Hear him: “Preconception care is a specialised care targeted at women of reproductive age before pregnancy to detect, treat or counsel them about pre-existing medical and social conditions that may have adverse effect on pregnancy outcome. Preconception care will improve, provide counselling on appropriate health behaviours that will help to optimise pregnancy outcomes and prevent maternal mortality.”

He further stated that preconception care provides an opportunity to evaluate the health status of the women with the understanding that pregnancy is an altered healthy state that can be strenuous for normal women and women that have health challenges. He said preconception care in Nigeria is very necessary in view of the fact that there are many women of pregnancy age with communicable and non-communicable diseases who can potentially benefit from such service. He gave examples of such diseases to include sexually transmitted infections, HIV, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disease and sickle cell disease among numerous others.

“Although, there is no well-defined preconception care services in the health care system for now in Nigeria, preconception care services are however provided in cases where the health workers perceive a need or in cases where the clients outright seek such services”.

He further gave a list of recommendations.

One: Decline of fertility

Women need to be aware that fertility declines with advancing age and should also be aware of their family history.

Two: Keep a menstrual calendar

It is recommended that women planning pregnancy should record menstrual cycle frequency and keep a menstrual calendar. This allows for prediction of ovulation date and thus timed sexual contact is planned on every other day during the fertile window.

Three: Avoid stress

While trying to get pregnant, it is advisable to get rest, sufficient relaxation and avoid stress.

Four: Take prenatal vitamins

Women planning pregnancy will have to strive for a healthy body weight and take prenatal vitamin. Folic Acid intake is highly recommended, as it prevents the development of neural tube defects (NTDs), such as anencephaly and spina bifida. Neural tube defects are birth defects of the brain, spine, or spinal cord.

Five: Reduce alcohol intake

Women planning pregnancy are advised to cut down significantly on alcohol drinking habit and, where possible, to put a stop. Alcohol abuse pre-pregnancy is a preventable cause of birth defects which includes mental retardation and neurodevelopment abnormalities. It is recommended that women are counselled about these effects. It is important to note that even a small quantity of alcohol drinking among pregnant women put the foetus at risk for development of foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS). Women who are heavy drinkers (five or more drinks on one occasion on five or more days in the past 30 days) have a higher risk of cardiac and hepatic complications.

Six: Stop smoking

There are numerous health risks associated with the habit of cigarette smoking. Health risks include intrauterine growth restriction, low lying placenta (Placenta Pre-via), and premature separation of placenta (Abruption Placentae). Others are premature rupture of membranes, low birth weight, and perinatal mortality. It is advised that women of reproductive age be counselled about the associated risks of smoking and the negative outcomes associated with pregnancy.

Seven: Drug Abuse

It is highly recommended that women planning pregnancy should avoid use of illicit drugs during pregnancy. It has adverse effects on the neonate, and the children are at the risk for altered neurodevelopment outcome and poor health status. Only drugs recommended by physicians should be used, and that should be as recommended.

Eight: Avoid Toxic Substances and Environmental Contaminants

Toxic substances such as synthetic chemicals, metals, fertilizer, bug spray, and cat or rodent faeces around the home and in the workplace are hazardous as they can harm the reproductive systems of both men and women, thus making it more difficult to get pregnant. These are to be avoided.

Another medical consultant, Dr Uchechukwu Opara, Medical Director, UCCO, Owerri, Imo State, stated that when a couple decides it is time to begin actively trying to start a family, many believe it will be simple. They stop using whatever form of birth control they had been using. He agreed that in many cases, it could be that simple. “In fact, 80 per cent of couples get pregnant within six months after they begin trying to conceive. For some couples, though, it doesn’t happen right away.

There is also a list of habits to embrace ot avoid while trying to get pregnant.

One: Take prenatal vitamins

“It is a good idea to begin taking prenatal vitamins with folic acid even before you conceive. These vitamins help protect against birth defects such as spina bifida, and they do most of that work in the early part of the pregnancy.

Two: Get to know your cycle

Most women’s bodies provide clues to their fertile period.

Three: Chart your basal body temperature

Another clue a woman’s body will give around ovulation is a jump in the basal body temperature.

Four: Take a breather

Though the position in which you and your partner have sex does not have much impact on chances of pregnancy, it is beneficial if you wait ten to 15 minutes after intercourse to get up. This allows enough time for the sperm to travel to the cervix before gravity can have an effect on them.

Five: Make stress relief a priority

Any kind of stress can interfere with ovulation and the conception process.

Six: Stay in shape

A healthy body has an easier time conceiving than one that is either underweight or overweight.

Seven: Visit your doctor

Don’t forget to visit your doctor; A preliminary visit to your OB/GYN or family practitioner can help inform you.

Eight: Use water-based lubricants

These can reduce sperm’s motility by 60 to 100 per cent. Also many lubricants contain spermicide, so there is a need to check labels carefully.

Nine: Use OPKS

You won’t need to break the bank with ovulation predicator kits (OPKS). It can be helpful when trying to conceive.

Nine: Limit positions

Certain sexual positions are often thought to be ideal for conception. Find out which and embrace them!