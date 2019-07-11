Uche Usim, Abuja

Revenue collection and transfers via the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has climbed to N10 trillion, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Mr Idris Ahmed revealed on Thursday.

He made the disclosure via the Director of Information Technology department Mr. Afolabi Ajayi OAGF at a peer review mechanism of MDAs during a presentation to Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo- Ita.

According to him, N450 billion is saved monthly in interest on ways and means; and N50 billion revenue from funds mopped from Money Deposit Banks (DMBs).

He further said that the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel System platform (IPPIS) by federal government across 506 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, MDA saved government N288 billion between April 2007 when IPPIS commenced to February, 2018.

With a staff strength of 344,625 across MDAs fully enrolled into federal government Integrated Payroll and Personnel System platform ( IPPIS), federal government paid N49,071,959.15 kobo salary as at September, 2018.

According to him, TSA remains a part of the strategic priorities (Pillar 3) of the National Strategy for public service reforms and one of the public financial management reforms. There are currently 1, 6674 MDAs on the TSA.

“Worldwide, peer review mechanism, has proven to e the best means of comparative self assessment by entities having common goals on a mutually agreed standard criteria. It’s a means through which organizations identify common challenges and map out best strategy o surmount them”.

“In this context, peer review is the sharing of ideas and experience amongst MDAs with a view to improving service delivery for actualising government policies and programs and the greater progress and development of the nation. The thematic areas outlined to drive the review are dynamic, robust and directly linked to the federal civil service strategy and implantations plan for 2017 – 2020”, AGF noted.

He informed the HoS that the OAGF was fully digitalised with all its functions hinging on IT and infrastructure noting that, treasury staff and hose driving public finance reforms initiatives were ICT literate and complaint.

“These reform initiatives include the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), IPPIS, TSA; e- collection, Asset Tracking Management Project (ATMP) and modernized Internal Audit functions and revenue tracking mechanism and among others”.

“It’s gratifying to inform the HOS of the Federation that conscious of finding constrains across MDAs, we have ingeniously attracted both public and corporate organizations to actively partake in our developmental efforts. In this regard, we have earned a lot of support from several entities by way of corporate social responsibility. This culminated to huge transformation at FTA, Ozoro and establishment of a state-of art staff clinic at the treasury house”, Ahmed added.

In her remarks, be HoS of Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita lauded AGF for implementation of IPPIS. She said more funds would be saved by the government by the time impending mop up exercise is concluded across MDAs.

“The HOS has gotten a lot from AGF IPPIS. By the time we complete ongoing human resources and through with the mop up, the saving will be more than N200 billion. We are still going to do more mop up for those that are yet to captured on IPPIS,” she said.