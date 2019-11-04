Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Single Treasury Account (TSA) presently adopted by the Imo State government has paid off following the discovery of 250 illegal bank accounts operated by the immediate past government in the State.

Senior Special Assistant to governor Emeka Ihedioha on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyenchere disclosed this in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday.

She revealed that the system was so polluted with fraud before the present administration came on board.

However, with the introduction of the TSA, those “conduit pipes” created by the past administration she noted have been totally blocked.

She further emphasised that governor Ihedioha is presently rebuilding the state with money accrued from the TSA.

According to her “the TSA is making a tremendous impact, there were leakages in the system and mal administration of fund by the past government , TSA, has blocked those leakages , 250 bank accounts has also been found illegal which has been managed” Onyenchere said.

Also on claim by the immediate past government of leaving behind N42. 5 billion to offset pensioners arrears, Onyenchere wondered why Rochas Okorocha led administration could not pay with it, rather preferred to owe the pensioners 77 months arrears .

Onyenchere said ” it is obviously clear today that governor Ihedioha has kept his promise, pensioners are now being paid their arrears , confidence has been restored on the people, electricity which has been off for donkey years at the state secretariat has been restored”