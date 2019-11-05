Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The adoption of the Single Treasury Account (TSA) by the Imo State government has yielded dividend following the discovery of 250 illegal bank accounts allegedly operated by the immediate past government.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyenchere, told Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday, that the introduction of the TSA had gone a long way in blocking the ‘conduit pipes’ created by the past administration.

Onyenchere said Governor Ihedioha was rebuilding the state with money saved or recovered by the deployment of TSA.

“The TSA is making a tremendous impact, there were leakages in the system and maladministration of funds by the past government .

The TSA has blocked those leakages. About 250 illegal bank accounts has also been found,” Onyenchere said.

Also on claim by former Governor Rochas Okorocha of leaving behind N42. 5 billion to offset pensioners arrears, Onyenchere wondered why Okorocha could not pay the money, but opted to owe pensioners 77 months arrears .

“It is clear that Governor Ihedioha has kept his promise; pensioners are being paid their arrears, confidence has been restored on the people, electricity which has been disrupted for donkey years at the state secretariat has been restored,” Onyenchere said.