Mr. Sim Tshabalala, a Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC with effect from October 31 2019.

Tshabalala, who also serves as Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group , Africa’s largest bank by assets and parent Company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has been on the board of the company since 2013, and served on a number of Board Committees.

Tshabalala equally served as Chairman of the Board of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary – Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and has also resigned from the board of the bank with effect from October 31.

Tshabalala’s resignations are to enable him focus more time and attention on his current role as Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group.