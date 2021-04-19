Stefanos Tsitsipas crushed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 yesterday (Sunday) in a one-sided final in the Monte Carlo Open for his first Masters 1000 title.

The Greek 22-year-old world No. 5 took one hour and 11 minutes to beat the Russian, ranked eighth, for the best victory in his career, after his triumph in the year-end Masters in 2019.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion,” said Tsitsipas. “It’s the best win of my life so far.”

“It is the best thing winning my first Masters 1000 and it is even more special doing it here on home soil in Monte-Carlo and doing it on clay, which is my favourite surface.”

“I knew that he was going to be a very difficult opponent to face. There were a lot of nerves coming into that match,” he added, noting that he and Rublev were old foes that “always want to bring the best out of each other.”