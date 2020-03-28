“Dennis!” We exclaimed together in surprise. “When did you get back?” I asked wonderingly. “How long have you been listening to our conversation?” Kaycee asked shyly. “Long enough Princess, nothing to be embarrassed about.

You are way too pretty and smart to be left alone by guys” he said with a smile. “I need to speak with you Tobs, can we talk later at night? Or better still let me take you girls out; it doesn’t look like you had a lot of fun tonight,” Dennis said with a smile. “Actually I am done for the day, tonight was not one of my best nights.

Tobs, I am truly sorry for tonight and I hope the girls can forgive me. It was supposed to be our last hangout until the corona virus pandemic blows over and I spoilt it for everyone. I think I will call it a day,” Kaycee said getting up wearily. I walked her to her car in silence, each of us deep in thought. “Kaycee do not worry, the girls will understand when we eventually explain things. Talk tomorrow? I promise,” I finished with a smile.

When I got back in, Dennis was sitting at our table, lost in thought. “Hey, a penny for your thought,” I whispered in his ear jolting him to the present. “Tobs, I remembered that Domestic Violence Anonymous is this Monday, I would like to be a part of some of your activities, in memory of my sister,” he said soberly. Dennis had lost a sister to domestic violence some time ago.

It was a dark period in Dennis’s life and will forever remain in his family’s memory. “Yes Dennis, you are right; Warien Rose Foundation is supposed to have Domestic Violence Anonymous but because of the corona virus pandemic everything is on hold.

We were also supposed to mark international Women’s Day but United Nations Information Centre in Lagos where the Event was to take place cancelled because of the situation in the country and world at large,” I said tiredly. “Yes I can imagine, how are you holding up?” Dennis asked in concern. “Actually I am feeling a bit overwhelmed, it’s been hectic.

A lot of our women are in dire straits and I can only do so much and now this corona virus issue has only made things worse. The girls have been very helpful but any additional help will be welcome,” I said soberly. “Ok, we will talk about what the issue is but this evening I want you to forget about what is bothering you and let me help you relax, ok? Do we seal our deal with a kiss?” Dennis asked mischief dancing in his eyes. “Nope, that will not be necessary,” I said haughtily. “You sure you don’t feel the vibes? He persisted. “No I don’t!” I responded laughing. “Liar!” He whispered. It was a fun evening despite the earlier shenanigan with the girls; I hadn’t laughed so much in a long time. Dennis set out himself to be charming.

I sneaked into my house, in the wee hours of the morning after my frolicking time with Dennis. “Wake up sleeping beauty,” I heard Jasmine’s voice in my dream. I thought if I ignored her, she will finally go away but that was not the case. Jasmine jumped on the bed and pulled the duvet off me. “Seriously Jaz, that is so juvenile,” I said crossly. “Get up kid, we need to talk,” Jasmine said with determination, not a tone one can ignore coming from Jasmine.

I finally got up in frustration rubbing my eyes in what she later termed a most adorable way. “Ok Jaz, I am all ears,” I said sleepily. “No you are not,” she reiterated and put a hot cup of scalding coffee in my hands. “Yikes! Jasmine, that is not nice,” I yelped petulantly. “At least you are awake now. “Where the hell does Kaycee get the nerve to talk to me about my relationship with men?” Jasmine asked her anger fuelled by my seemingly lethargic moves to sit up. “Kaycee should f**king stay out of my business,” she stated infuriated. “Tsk, tsk, tsk what’s with the swear words this morning Jaz?” I asked suddenly alert