As the political class continues to ramp up its grassroot movement ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) on Thursday, July 1st 2021 held its maiden conference in Lagos where the Leadership of the organization unveiled its coordinator for Lagos State.

The Tinubu Support Organisation led by astute politician and strategist, Hon. Aminu Suleiman is the only support group that has been promoting the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls and has over the years been in the forefront of championing the course of its principal, Bola Tinubu.

At the event anchored by Hon Ayodeji Amodu, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Housing, Mr Akinduro Charles Ibesanmi was officially unveiled as its Lagos State Coordinator of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO). In his speech at the event,the Director General of the Tinubu Support Organization, Hon. Aminu Suleiman charged the new excos to be focused on grassroot mobilisation and not get distracted by social media noise from detractors, he also urge him to be committed towards the Asiwaju 2023 project.

Adding to the DG’s charge, while addressing journalists at the event, the Chief Of Staff to the Director General, Mr. Abdulghaniyy Adekunle Kareem urged the coordinator to carry all members along to give TSO a reputable image.

In his acceptance speech, the Lagos State Coordinator of TSO, Mr Akinduro Ibesanmi thanked the Director General for entrusting him with the leadership of Tinubu Support Organization in Lagos State, he told members present that he cannot do it alone and will require the support and dedication of everyone to achieve success.

In his words, ‘Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 by the grace of God”. At the event, the State coordinator used the opportunity to announce the appointment of Barrister Wasiu Adedoyin Banjo as the Director of Planning, Lagos State TSO.

Dr. Olusegun Okeowo, a National Executive Officer of TSO in his remarks charged the coordinator to work hard to make residents of Lagos State see reasons why they should support the candidacy Of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, other members pledged their loyalty to the leadership of TSO and commitment towards Asiwaju’s project. Mrs Ayodele Fatusin, one of the National excos encouraged members to take the project as their personal project to achieve resounding success.

