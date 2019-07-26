Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After a pulsating and scary moment laced with anxiety, Justice John Tsoho was finally inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mohammed Tanko, as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

He replaced Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati who retired as the Chief Judge of the court after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Justice Tsoho, who hails from Benue State, was born on June 24, 1959, and appointed a judge of the Federal High Court in November 12, 1998.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for 10am was earlier suspended in a dramatic fashion to await clearance from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the suspense, guest who were seated at the Supreme Court, venue of the event, dispersed when there was no sign in sight that the inauguration would hold.

Then guests included a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Andoakaa (SAN), and another judge of the court, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, who is next in seniority to Justice Tsoho.

Responding to the development, the Director of Press and Information of the apex court, Dr. Festus Akande, later confirmed to our correspondent that the event had not taken place because the CJN had yet to receive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari in respect of the appointment of the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court

But information later filtered in that the CJN had rescheduled the event for 2.30pm on Friday.

However, when the ceremony later held, it was not clear if Buhari eventually nominated Tsoho to take over as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

After Tsoho took his oath, the CJN said it was a constitutional provision that the next most senior judge of the court could be appointed as the acting Chief Judge pending the conclusion for the process of the substantive CJ of the court.

His elevation as acting CJ of the Federal High Court was in line with the rules that enable the most senior judge to occupy the office of the CJ when the post is vacant pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

Performing the ceremony, the CJN admonished him to cooperate and work harmoniously with his brother judges on the bench of the Federal High Court.

Justice Muhammad counselled him to move round all divisions of the court across the country so as to avail himself of the challenges facing the divisions.

The CJN said this would enable him not to be a hearsay head of court, adding that Tsoho must create a sense of belonging in all judges and create better welfare package for the staff of the court.

“Do not just sit down and be a hearsay person, visit all divisions of your court to know their challenges and think of solutions to the problems”, he said.

The CJN reminded the acting CJ of the need to be objective in the appointment he may be privileged to make, adding that he must find out the true character and nature of those to be employed in other to ensure that those who are ready to work are appointed.

Justice Tsoho was also told that his immediate predecessor, Justice AbdulKafarati achieved much during his brief tenure in office and pleaded with him to do his utmost best to sustain the development and make the Federal High Court good and productive.

Muhammad who assured him of his support whenever the need arises also congratulated AbdulKafarati for his meritorious service on the bench and prayed God to grant him peace and good health in the remaining part of his life.