By Moses Akaigwe

The assembler and marketer of sundry commercial vehicles, Transit Support Services Limited [TSS], is showcasing ranges of products from four auto brands at the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair.

On display are Shacman heavy and medium duty trucks; Forland medium and light duty trucks; Asiastar luxury bus; and BAW Pilot mini bus [alongside an ambulance variant], all of which have been attracting visitors to TSS’ busy stand at the annual exhibition.

The fair is holding at the permanent site, Enugu Trade Fair ground with local and international exhibitors participating.

The participants are taking advantage of the fair, which started on Friday, March 19, and will end on Monday, March 29, 2021, to reach out to their customers in the south-east and south-south zones.

The TSS Public Relations/Media Consultant, Iyere Ikhide, who spoke from the stand, said the vehicles have been attracting a lot of visitors, adding that the company’s team at the fair has been having very useful interactions with those who have been showing interest in the vehicles.

Shacman, Forland, and BAW vehicles are assembled in Enugu by TSS.