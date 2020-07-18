Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

TStv Africa, a cable and satellite company, has declared its readiness to turn around services rendered to Pay Television (Pay-TV) subscribers in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Abuja Bureau of The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of The Sun Newspapers, an official of TStv, Ademola Olanrewaju, said the TStv reception in the country was exceptionally good and very enthusiastic.

Olanrewaju also said TStv was fully ready for the Nigerian market and was poised to meet the yearnings of Nigerians in the Pay-TV industry.

“We are ready. I think what Nigerians want mostly is a Pay-TV that takes cognisance of our unique situations such as electricity supply, and the economic conditions”, he stated.

Olanrewaju added that TStv was not only going to render contents to Nigerians, but to enhance the relationship between consumers and the Pay-TV industry.

“I am sure that by the time we come out, we will meet the aspirations of Nigerians,” he added. Speaking on the unveiling of the new Pay-TV in the country, Olanrewaju said in a couple of weeks, TStv will be everywhere in the country. “We are looking at the next two weeks. In a matter of weeks, maybe a month maximum from now, we will launch simultaneously across the entire country, but mainly Abuja.”

While saying that TStv was not after the displacement of existing Pay-TVs in the sector, Olanrewaju further said TStv was only coming into the industry to satisfy the aspiration of Nigerians.

“We are after the aspiration of Nigerians. If anybody else can fulfill it better, that is fine. But we are not in competition basically with anybody. We just believe that this is what Nigerians want and we want to match that expectation of Nigerians,” he stated.