Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A two hundred level student of Peace and conflict resolution department of Taraba State University (TSU) died in her hostel on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

A source at the University who confirmed the sad incident to Daily Sun said that the student identified as Patience Samson said that she was rushed to the school clinic on Saturday but later discharged in the evening after medical attention.

Her roommates however woke up to discover that she was already dead.

The director of communication of the university could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of this report.

However, our source said that the body have since been removed to the mortuary while the parents of the lady have been informed.