The Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Tsuut’ina Nation Calgary Canada has entered into a bilateral investment understanding to partner in the area of Renewable Energy, Agriculture, trade and cultural exchange.



This memorandum of understanding was reached Thursday on the second day visit of the Monarch to Canada during a round table discussion with business leaders and investors where they expressed commitment to explore to partner for mutual interest.

The Monarch who was accompanied on the investment drive trip with his wife, Olori Atuwatse lll, High Palace chiefs and other delegations also highlighted the rich potential of Warri Kingdom and harped on the need by all stakeholders to close ranks to address environmental degradation and the impact of climate change.

The Respected Monarch also embarked on a guided tour of T’suut’ ina nation in company of Andrew JR Onespot Xakiji Sidodi said they both share cultural similarities with Itsekiri nation.

An elated Ogiame who gladly accepted the partnership says it’s historic between T’suut’ina Nation and Warri kingdom because it has never happened in any nation among Africa continent.

“T’suut’ina Nation has agreed to partner Warri kingdom to First Nation of Canada so that the kingdom will benefit from trade , investment, exchange of cultural activities and educational assistance to the good people of Warri Kingdom.

“The decision was well applauded by Ogiame and the delegation. It was also made known that a later date will be communicated to perfect agreement”.

The Tsuutʼina Nation are characteristically distinct set of ethnic group who are unique in their own ways as a result of cultural life , history and tradition. The nation consists of bands where individual band is led by an elected Chief & Councillors. Besides, they’re a nation who believe in cultural values and traditions such that they observe cultural ceremonies.

Interestingly, the nation has integrated herself into the fabric of the modern day existence and actively engages in several economic activities such as bead work & craft, firewood, rearing of cattles & also, real estate amongst others.

On the other hand, there exists a mark level of similarities between the Tsuut’ina Nation and the Itsekiri people .

The Itsekiri people of Warri, are remarkably located in the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria.

They are ethnic identity bounded by culture, values and tradition. Significantly, the Kingdom is led by a Olu of Warri who is seen as the personification of the Kingdom’s ancient ancestors, the custodian of culture & symbol of authority.

The Itsekiri people have rich cultural values and traditions. They are also into several businesses in the major sectors of the economy.

In statement released by Media Public Relation, Ifetayo Adeniyi Moses said “After the tour of T’suut’ina Nation, In conclusion, Representatives of chiefs Andrew JR Onespot Xakiji Sidodi called on Executive Program Coordinator OZ consult, Ms Abi Goodman and told her that the T’suut’ina Nation has agreed to twine Warri kingdom to First Nation of Canada so that the kingdom will benefit from trade , investment, exchange of cultural activities and educational assistance to the good people of Warri Kingdom. It was well applauded by OGIAME and the delegation. It was also made known that a later date will be fixed to tie the nuts.”

