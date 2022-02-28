By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), the firm handling the seaport electronic call-up system for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has accused the truckers association of demanding the unbundling of the E-call-up system because of its refusal to grant them five per cent share from the system

Speaking on Monday during a media briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the E-call-up system at the Lagos ports, Managing Director of the TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri said some truckers associations have been demanding the unbundling of the Eto E-call-up system because the company refused to grant their request to collect five per cent share from every revenue collected on the E-call-up system.

‘We are not aversed to solutions that can help ease traffic along the ports access roads. The challenge, however, is that most of the unions that have come to us to introduce a competitor app have done that because of selfish interest, not because they want to solve the traffic problem.

‘One of such unions came to us, asking for a five per cent share in the revenue that we collect on the E-call-up system. The union said the five per cent will be a charge that they will be collecting for collaborating with us. We rejected such an arrangement because that will mean what truckers will be paying for will be increased by five per cent.

‘So because of this situation, some truckers started calling for the unbundling of the Eto call-up system. They are however in the minority and don’t enjoy the support of other truckers unions,’ he said.

On the partnership with seaport terminal operators, the TTP MD said the company recently implemented a terminal request procedure to know the number of containers that are expected at each port terminal on a daily basis.

‘We recently implemented a terminal request procedure that ensures that the port terminals provides us electronically with the number of containers, both export and empties, that they are expecting at their terminals from the shipping lines.

‘NPA traffic managers are expected to update the Eto app with that information and that will be the basis for releasing trucks from the various pre-gate to the ports.

‘By following this process, we can match what the port terminals are expecting and what they can process with the number of trucks that are sent to the streets,’ Mr Onwubuariri stated.

On achievement of the Eto call-up system in the last year, he explained that the deployment of Eto in the last 12 months has led to a significant reduction in extortion along the ports’ access roads.

He hinted that the initiative has also led to a reduction in cargo haulage cost and improved orderliness around Apapa, with Eto’s introduction, economic and recreational activities have slowly returned to Apapa.