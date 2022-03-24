From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Commissioner for Health in Oyo State, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, has said a total of 11,817 cases of tuberculosis were diagnosed and placed on treatment in the state in 2021.

He made the disclosure on Thursday during a press conference he addressed in Ibadan to commemorate this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, with the theme: ‘Invest to End TB, Save Lives’, with a slogan: ‘Give more, Do more, and End TB now.’

He, however, acknowledged the support the Ministry of Health has been receiving from Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Damien Foundation Belgium, the Institute of Human Virology in Nigeria, World Health Organisation, APIN, Christiana Olawumi Foundation, DGI, religious groups, occupational groups, other civil society organisations and the press that have collaborated with the state to ensure the the residents of the state have access to free treatment in the state.

According to him, “Nigeria ranks 6th among the 30 high TB burden countries, and first in Africa, while Oyo State accounts for 13th highest TB burden state within the country.

“In Oyo State, in year 2021, the total number of tuberculosis cases diagnosed and placed on treatment was 11,817 of which 388 patients were co-infected with TB and HIV. This signifies that the disease still exists and should be combated.

“This occasion seeks to educate the public about the impact o TB around the world and create awareness on the need to go for TB screening if there is persistent cough of two weeks or more. Test and treatment of TB is free across the 33 local government areas in the state.

“The present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has made health one of he four cardinal pillars of his administration. At this time, 564 health facilities offer TB treatment with ongoing TB services expansion to all nooks and crannies of the state. His proactive step is also ensuring that health care services are delivered to our people in a conducive environment.”

He appealed to those who have cough with symptoms and signs of TB to avail themselves of the free opportunity to screen and receive free treatment if positive.

Ladipo stated further that the World TB Day is celebrated on the 24th of March every year, adding that the annual event commemorates the date on 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of ‘mycobacteroum tuberculosis’, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis.