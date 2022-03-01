From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has condemned Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for allegedly walking out of the discussion held with the representatives of the Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja recently.

The TUC, in a statement signed by its president, Quadri Olaleye, on Tuesday, said the action was unacceptable to the Congress, describing it as ‘condescending and ridiculous’.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The Congress insisted that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right for the student whose academic calendar has continued to be distorted by the multiple recurring strikes due to the government’s non-implementation of agreements.

It warned the federal government to resolve issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), within the next two weeks or risk a solidarity strike from the TUC.

The statement read:

‘The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria under the leadership of Comrade Quadri Olaleye vehemently frowns at the level of condescending attitude exhibited by the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, by walking out of the discussion held with the representatives of the Nigerian student’s, NANS, while protesting the continued face-off between the government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who have paralysed academic activities in the nation’s universities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘We find it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer, rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out. This act in our opinion seems discriminatory of some sorts, amidst finding a solution to resolve the Federal Government – ASUU impasse, which requires to be redressed immediately.

‘Mallam Adamu should be reminded that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, most especially for students whose academic calendar continues to be distorted as a result of the multiple recurring strikes, occasioned by the government’s non-honouring of agreements.

‘We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle.

‘Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students.

‘Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.’