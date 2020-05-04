Henry Uche

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos State Council, has cautioned employers of labour against unlawful disengagement of their employees during this period of economic uncertainties.

In a press statement by the chairman, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, on the occasion of 2020 May Day celebration, the Union said moves to sack or slash salaries of employees were not only cruel but unlawful.

This, according to the Union came to fore following reports that employers are now taking unilateral actions of sacking workers and even depriving them of some of their entitlements.

Ekundayo enjoined employers especially the private sector to empower employees with the requisite skills needed to meet the challenges in the workplace instead of terminating their appointments unduly.

Speaking on the theme “60 years of nation-hood: Insecurity, wage poverty and the future of work,” TUC enjoin the state governments to recognise and reward workers especially those providing essential services like health workers.

The state chairman also charged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide more personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) following reports of dearth of PPEs in state’s health facilities. “We are appealing to the government to ensure adequate provision of PPE to all hospitals and public institutions since there are overwhelming evidence of the community transmission of the virus.

“We call on employers of labour working at this critical time to provide all necessary materials needed to protect workers from contracting the virus because inadequate protective equipment, among other failures, is contributing to compromising the health and safety of the workers.