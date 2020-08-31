The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has advised Nigerian leaders to learn from the good qualities of re-elected African Development Bank president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The TUC president, Quadri Olaleye, while congratulating Adesina on his re-election, said the congress was particularly overjoyed with the report of the investigation panel that stated that “Adesina was cleared of all controversial corruption charges after facing questions from a panel on the affairs of the AfDB, hence, he was returned unopposed.”

He said, “Here is a man that understands his duty and is committed to doing it. As an ex-minister, he left a mark in the sector he supervised.

“As a man of excellence, whatever he touches, he transforms; he does it with acute sense of duty and commitment. His rare qualities are lacking in most people in government in Nigeria, nay Africa, today.”

He, however, advised Dr. Adesina to be cautious of the fake whistleblowers around him: “Of course, it will be unwise to think that people who occupy such positions should not have ‘enemies.’ It is obvious the smoke came from within; that is not to say he should start making enemies instead of doing his duties.”