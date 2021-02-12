By Henry Uche

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Lagos State Council, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the first (former) civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who passed on yesterday at the age of 91.

In a statement signed by TUC Lagos Council’s chairman and Secretary;

Comrade Gbega Ekundayo and Comrade Abiodun Aladetan, respectively, the council affirmed that the late elder satesman was the most labour -friendly and amiable governor in Lagos history whose empathy and compassion for workers was unprecedented.

Acccording to the statement, the erswhile governor was second to none in quality leadership and good governance, noting that the legacies he left would remain evergreen perpetually. “History obviously will be kind and generous to Baba Jakande because he lived a good life. Baba was an epitome of humility, selflessness, sacrifice, and leadership whose achievements will forever stand tall in our hearts.

“TUC, Lagos State Council, will forever be greatful to him for his wise counsels during our official visit to him at his Ilupeju country home couple of years ago. We thank God for the life of a man whose administration is famously remembered by workers for all that he did for them in Lagos State.

The statement added that Jakande was quintessential going by his outstanding level of understanding for the need of workers in the state during his reign. “Baba Jakande was indeed labour -friendly because he ensured that all those issues giving workers challenges such as; housing, health, education, transportation etc. were addressed and made affordable to the poorest of the poor.

“It is our hope that the political leaders in Nigeria today will emulate baba Jakande’s selfless life style and visionary leadership, which is obviously dwindling in the Nigerian political space today and help bring the dividends of democracy to those they represent, posterity will indeed bear everyone evidence,” the statement reads.