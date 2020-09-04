Chinelo Obogo

The Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the increment in the pump price of petrol.

In a statement, yesterday, Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, president and secretary-general respectively, TUC described the increment of petrol price and electricity tariff as wicked.

“They have developed a thick skin that our pleas and cries no longer mean anything to them. No government has raped this country like the present one; ironically it has enjoyed our understanding the most,” the statement read.

“They beat us and when we cry, they send security operatives after us or force us to pay a fine of N5m for ‘hate speech.’ Our patience has run out.

“In droves, Nigerians flee the shores of this country. Just two days ago, we protested the hike in electricity tariff and sadly, yesterday, they slammed us with fuel hike at a time countries like Ghana and Canada are giving out palliatives to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

“It is difficult to cope in this circumstance. Do we still wonder why unemployment and insecurity have increased? This is disgustingly shameful.

“We urge government to listen to the voice of reason and reverse the price immediately. Stop pushing Nigerians to the wall. This is too daring.”

TUC added that it will call a meeting to take decisions on this “obnoxious move.”

However, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has announced plans to carry out a nationwide protest in collaboration with other civil society organisations against the increase of fuel pump price and electricity tarrif.

In a statement by the national spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere and co-spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, the coalition described the increase as anti-people and said they have reached out to civil society organisations and prominent Nigerians and will soon stage a protest.

“The human mobilisation unit of the CUPP, in furtherance of its patriotic objective of serving as a great defender of the interest of Nigerians and led by Kenneth Udeze, head of human mobilisation unit/action alliance has activated the unit’s mandate in view of the two most painful anti-people’s actions of the Federal Government- the increment in electricity tarriff and pump price of fuel.

“The unit’s activities which has been activated from today includes contacting and reaching out to key national labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups starting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and all leading activists.

“This patriotic effort is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti people’s polices, especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria,” the coalition said.