From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed its members to begin mobilisation for the January 27 nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal.

This is in compliance with the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC) planned protest across the 36 states of the federation next week over the Federal Government’s intention to remove fuel subsidy, which would lead that would lead to increase of fuel pump price.

The leadership of organised labour warned that it would no longer watch the federal government inflict pains and hardship on workers.

TUC gave the directive at the weekend in a communique jointly signed by its President, Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi.

The document was issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the trade union held in Abuja.

TUC also called for the review of power sector privatization to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.

The trade union further urged the federal government to ensure that rice is made affordable to ordinary citizens, saying that only such step would justify the various rice revolution policies of the government.

The TUC communique read in part: “NEC-in-Session insist that the Federal Government must ensure that the conditions precedent put forward by the TUC on the deregulation of the downstream such as the revitalization of existing refineries, establishment of new ones including modular refineries, effective policing of borders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling, etc are implemented.

“NEC-in-Session has mandated the Congress led by the President to take all necessary steps to ensure that these conditions are met before subsidy is removed. Consequently, NEC-in-Session directs state councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation of members for industrial actions against subsidy removal without Government fulfilling conditions precedent.

“The proposal by National Council of State on the final removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as from June 2022 should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses.

“While acknowledging the giant stride in rice production through various interventions of the Buhari’s administration, the Federal Government should ensure that price of rice in the market become affordable to the common man in order to justify the rice revolution policy of the administration.

“The privatisation of the power sector should be reviewed since the contracts have expired to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.

“NEC-in-Session enjoined Congress members nation-wide to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and ensure active participation in the democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections. Members are also urged to support the Political Commission of the Congress in creating groundswell awareness for providing leadership alternatives that deliver on democratic dividends and transformative governance to the people.”