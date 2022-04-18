By Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, love and peace the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represent.

In separate Easter messages, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN) noted that it was only when Nigerians embrace these virtues and pursue them at all times that the nation can surmount her numerous challenges.

President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye, said the country was in a mess because it have allowed trivial issues like ethnicity and religion to take control and disrupt critical developmental goals.

He lamented that China and India with over a billion population were making progress and were among the leading countries while Nigeria cannot manage mere 200 million of her citizens.

“This is a moment of sober reflection, and it is not a mere coincidence that the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ is happening at a time our Muslim brethren are also observing their fast. It suggests that God is interested in healing our country.”

Olaleye reiterated that this was not the country of our dream, noting that impunity, selfishness, cronyism, religious intolerance and nepotism have created serious division in the whole country.

“It has never been this bad but we all have a role to play if we must overcome these challenges at hand.”

He said when we reflect on Easter it should remind us that as a country that we need to be truthful, upright, honest and fear God.

“We must understand that our purpose in life here is to live in obedience to our Creator’s will and love one another. Easter offers us the opportunity to rethink the very essence of our humanity. We call on government to address the worsening state of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, senseless waste of human lives currently going on to allow the needed transformation in the country.”

In the same vein, President General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, reassured the Federal Government of the union’s commitment to the progress of the country.

“We reassure all that we will continue to support growth in our sector while promoting the well-being of our members and employers alike.”