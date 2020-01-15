The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos State Council, has proposed a Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising Labour, civil society organisations, Lagos State Safety Commission and the Inspectorate Department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (Ikoyi office) for monitoring and enforcement of programmes and policies put in place by the state government to tackle environmental problems.

In a new year message, the Secretary of the State Council, Abiodun Aladetan, stated that the need for government to prioritise environment challenges particularly on better waste disposal mechanism, environment pollution and health care services is long over due.

The secretary, who noted the need for a waste data bank to moderate policy directions and programmes of government on waste management, called for environmentally friendly policies and the enforcement of international best practices and standards across all sectors of the state and more importantly enforcement of best standards and practices across all factories, industries and organisations in the state.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for keeping his election promise to surpass the approved Federal Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustments and tasked workers in the state to reciprocate such gesture by giving in their best at work saying; whom much is given, much is expected.

He urged the governor to expedite action on creating alternative transportation system for Lagosians through waterways and rail transportation to ameliorate the plights of Lagosians transport-wise and enhance their health status.

“We commmed the governor for the viable works but ask for more, he should not forget the senior citizens status to make them smile, because a worker is worthy of his wages. We are willing and ready to work with the governor to ensure good governance.”

“The housing deficit here is another problem the government must tackle head-on, as we need assistance from government and stakeholders for land acquisition in this regard, we assure our members of utmost care for their welfare.” he maintained.