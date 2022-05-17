By Henry Uche

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Lagos State Council has re- elected comrades Ekundayo Gbenga and Aladetan Abiodun, as Chairman and Secretary respectively for a second term of three (3) years. The election took place in Lagos at its 5th Triennial Delegates’ Conference.

In his acceptance speech, the re-elected Chairman promised to do better by always speaking truth to power saying that TUC strongly hold the view that labour has a role to play as a critical stakeholder in the policy direction of government due to its impact on the working people.

He maintained that his second tenure would see that it works with the Lagos State government to deliver deserved democracy dividends. He listed health, security, education, power supply, Transport among others as areas of top priority for the government.

“It is noteworthy that the health services facilities available in the state are still far from adequate. Efforts need to get re-doubled to build more health facilities across the state. Only a healthy citizenry can create a wealthy state. The number of our out of school children keeps growing while the student/teacher ratio for those in school leaves much to desire, despite interventions by the stats government, the education of our children deserves more than lip service, our old age will be in their hands,”

Ekundayo applauded the recent efforts by the state to upscaling and up-skilling the technical, vocational and entrepreneurial education in the state as well as the efforts of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, noting that they were steps in the right direction. “There is however need to see to it that these drives are put to appropriate use with physical evidence of successes shown to avoid the past experiences of great projects on paper with fat spendings.”