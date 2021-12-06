By Henry Uche

The Lagos State government through its ministry of education has awarded the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – Lagos Council, “A Recognition Award”, for its contribution towards the growth and development of Special Education in the state. TUC received the award recently at the 14th International Day of Persons With Disabilities, commemorated in Lagos.

Making the presentation, the First Lady of the state Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the former permanent Secretary of ministry of Establishment & Training, Rhoda Ayinde, tasked TUC to keep the ball rolling and ensure it makes its impact felt in other sectors. “We appreciate you immensely for your sacrifices to humanity . However, you must spread your good deeds across other sectors,” she charged.

Reacting, the State chairman, Gbenga Ekundayo, assured that TUC’s culture of giving back to the society shall be sustained. His words: “We have offered some humane services to different people with special needs in the past, we care about giving back to members of the society no matter how inconveniencing it is for us,”

He urged well meaning Nigerians to inculcate the habit of giving back to the society particularly at this critical times as most Nigerians are languishing in penury. “Calling on Nigerians to offer help to one another is not an excuse for government to shy away from its primary responsibility which is to ensure that the welfare and security of the people are provided,” he stressed.

For his part, the State Secretary, Abiodun Aladetan, said the award meant a lot to them as it shows that for whatever one does, it is being taken note of.

Aladetan quoted Denzel Washington, thus: “Man gives you the award but God gives you the reward”, he noted, “As a State Council, this is a wake up call for us to do more and at the same time, this will not in anyway distract us from our primary responsibilities which is the protection of the interest of our members. This we shall always put at the front burner at all time,” he reiterated .

