President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Congress to improving the welfare of the nation’s workers.

Olaleye who is also the President of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (FOBTOB) in a goodwill message during the election of officers of Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), noted that some labour leaders were behaving like and indeed romancing with politicians at the expense of embattled Nigerian workers who they ought to be protecting.

Represented at the occasion by National Treasurer of ( FOBTOB), Aderogba Adebayo, he said, “workers are the reason why we are in existence.

But most of us in the Labour movement today have neglected our core responsibility of defending the right of Nigerian workers.”

He stressed that the new leadership of TUC is out to advance the interests of workers everywhere and urged all critical stakeholders to support it to achieve the goal.

Olaleye commended the cordial relationship existing between the Congress and LAWAN, urging newsmen to shun sensationalism but rather, strike a balance in their reportage.

Meanwhile at the election, the Assistant News Editor, Sun Publishing, Abimbola Oyesola emerged as the new LAWAN chairman.

Other members of the new executive to steer the affairs of the Association for the next three years include, Toba Agboola, Vice Chairmanship; Ufomba Uzegbu, Secretary; Andrew Ojiezel, Assistant Secretary; Treasurer, Adenike Ajiboye; Financial Secretary, Joy Ekeke and Auditor, Ijeoma Esekhalaye.