From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The remains of the the late General Secretary of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi was committed to mother earth on Friday at his country home amidst sobs and wailings.

The TUC secretary- general who was one of the victims of the Abuja- Kaduna train attack was buried in his country home Ogaminana, in Adavi local government area of kogi state.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, the National President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye called on president Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president if he can not provide adequate security for the citizens

He noted that nobody is safe in the country again, ” Children can no longer go to school, you can not travel again and we can not close our two eyes when sleeping. If the president can not provide security for it citizens then he should resign as president,”.

According to him government would have saved the situation if only they werere proactive stressing that if government have listened to the people about the worsening security situation in the country, this situation wouldn’t have occured again.

He stressed that people voted for him in 2015 because he promised to solve all the security problem in the country, but lamented that the security situation is worst than he met it

He pointed out that the late general secretary of the TUC was the engine room of the union adding that he was on his way the Kaduna for their meeting and he was attacked with others in the train.

He mentioned that th attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train that killed its General Secretary and Kwara State chapter chairman, Comrade (Barr) Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Comrade Akin Akinsola, respectively, have shown that the APC-led Federal government has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

He therefore called on the federal government to take a proactive steep in solving the security problem in the country.

The chief Imam of central mosque Ogaminana, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf led the Muslim prayer for the late Ozigi.