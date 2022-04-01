By Bimbola Oyesola

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), yesterday, read a riot act to President Buhari-led administration to either fish out killers of its members and other innocent Nigerians on Monday while traveling by train to Kaduna or quit.

Its President, Quadri Olaleye, who condemned the murder of its Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and others on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, challenged the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators and ensure those abducted were freed.

He said no sensible government would just observe a one-minute silence at the Federal Executive Council meeting for victims killed in the train attack without taking a decision to end the unbridled killings.

“The government should go beyond that to condole families of the deceased, openly condemn the act, and issue a marching order to its entire security chiefs to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the dastardly act. If this administration can no longer guarantee our safety they should quit for God’s sake. Enough is enough,” Olaleye said.

He said it was a paradox that it is under the Buhari-led administration which in its campaign manifestos promised to tame insecurity and protect lives and properties, that the spate of killings have gone untamed. He said no government sits and watches its people die like chickens, saying the Buhari administration has performed below average in providing security to Nigerians.

“Our road, air and rail transport systems are no longer safe, these promises in our opinion are nothing but a ploy orchestrated just to take over power. It is awful and very clear that Nigerians have become sacrificial lamb for politicians.”

He said the union has mandated all its affiliates throughout the country, and its civil society allies, to get ready to engage government on the need to rise up to its constitutional role of protecting citizens and properties.

“If nothing is done by this administration to fish out these criminals, rescue those held captive and bring them to justice the organized labour is going to react,” he warned.

The TUC president added that workers are to wear black hand band as a mark of displeasure for the insecurity in the country which of course is responsible for the death of the comrades.