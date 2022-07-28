By Bimbola Oyesola

Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed the Federal Government to immediately bring an end to the impasse in the educational sector, else it may be forced to take drastic actions.

The congress in a statement by its President, Festus Osifo, noted that TUC was in total support of the national protest, adding that it is a just and patriotic cause.

“We will be strategizing with the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on how best to get government to meet the demand of the university teachers,” he said.

It warned that everything must be done to dispense with the impasse to avoid a situation where congress might be compelled to take further drastic actions.

The congress condemned the continuous disruption of academic calendar in public tertiary institutions and the condescending attitude of political office holders towards government owned educational institutions.

“The clear ineptitude in this administration is becoming more worrisome, unfortunately there appears to be no end in sight, making the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations. Government must engage ASUU without further delay in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints,” TUC said.

The leadership of the congress explained that education is one of the factors that influences the progress of any society, lamenting that in Nigeria, it appears there is a deliberate effort to stifle the sector to keep the country perpetually in dark and under-developed.

“Nigerian politicians unfortunately, do not care because their children and wards school abroad. They arrogantly walk out of meetings called to resolve industrial issues and travel abroad to celebrate with their children on the day of graduation; this level of impunity will not be condoned anymore by the working people.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the university lecturers and their students in this struggle.

We are convinced that an injury to one is an injury to all, everything must be done to dispense with the impasse to avoid a situation where congress might be compelled to take further drastic actions. A stitch in time saves nine,” the congress said.