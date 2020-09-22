Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has on Tuesday disclosed that it will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other the Civil Society allies to execute the nationwide strike which is to commence on the 28th of September.

TUC, after an exhaustive meeting held to review its mobilsation strategies to protest the fuel hike and electricity tariff, resolved that the Congress is going to work in collaboration with its sister Labour unions.

The TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, in a said: “Consequent upon this, the ultimatum which should expire by midnight of today 22nd September, 2020 has been shifted to 28th September, 2020 for effective and maximum effect. We want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector to bear with us while the industrial action lasts.

“There is no need for the pains we bear. It is a needless one. They ask us to tighten our belts while they loosen theirs. Services are not rendered yet we are compelled to pay estimated bills. You will recall that this government during its electioneering campaigns in 2014 told the world there is nothing like subsidy. We were told that they will build refineries, all that are history now. We run a mono-economy and any hike in fuel automatically will have adverse effect on us yet successive government tow that path because they are not creative.

“As at today, about eight states are yet to commence the payment of new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment even though the president signed it into law on April 18, 2019. We have written letters to the governors and also engaged them in dialogue but all to no avail. Sometimes we wonder if these people have conscience at all.