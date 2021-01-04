By Henry Uche

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) Lagos State Council has set out to establish agric Cooperative for members with the aim of bringing workers into the Agro business value chain.

The State Chairman, Gbenga Ekundayo, and Secretary , Abiodun Aladetan, in a new year message, said the move was intended to intensify efforts in ensuring that workers become financially stable through agro business.

According to them, they have been able to secure Governor Sanwo-Olu’s approval for the creation of Workers’ Village that would help in reducing the housing stress and deficit in the state as they gain some traction on physical allocation from Land Bureau.

“As a way of improving the livelihood of our members, the state council has set the ball rolling for the establishment of an Agric Cooperative for workers with the aim of bringing workers into the Agro business value chain. The framework is currently under development, we shall be notified once completed.

“We saw the terrible impact on many businesses just as we watched the economies of nations slid into recession, ours inclusive, while friends and families lost jobs. Indeed, the year 2020 posed a lot of challenges to the world of work and to us as Union leaders.

“We must confess that it has not been a jolly ride but we were able to navigate this yet-to-be-over stormy weather through creativity, adaptation, determination and passion to serve. We maintained constant engagement with all concerned authorities with proactive and realistic ways of problem solving.”