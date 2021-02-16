Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his management style, revealing how he interacts with his players behind closed doors.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager took over at Stamford Bridge last month, replacing former Blues midfielder, Frank Lampard, and Chelsea are yet to lose a game under the German.

Following a goalless Premier League draw with Wolves in Tuchel’s first game in charge, the west London club has won three straight in the top flight – beating Burnley, Tottenham and Sheffield United – and advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals at the expense of Championship side Barnsley.

The Blues have conceded just one goal across those fixtures, giving Tuchel reason to smile, but he has assured fans and the media that he is not always so amiable.

“Just because I’m trying hard to be kind to you guys, does not mean that I am trying too hard and that everybody loves me in the dressing room because this simply does not exist,” he told Sky Sports ahead of his side’s hosting of Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday night.

“Can I be a shouter? Yeah, of course, if it’s absolutely necessary,” Tuchel continued. “But I can be totally emotional, and I can also totally be a shouter if I feel this is the minute to do it and to surprise. If you do it all the time then no one would listen because it becomes a habit, so everybody gets used to it.”

“The goal is also to stay a little bit unpredictable, and most of the time to be reasonable because, for me, it is important we build a trust and relationship that we can rely on.

“I believe strongly that everybody has to have the personality to swallow criticism in front of the group.

“That way no harm is done because we can talk openly. To be clear and to be honest, this will never change. I don’t do stuff to be loved by everyone in the dressing room, this is not possible.”

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League as they prepare to take on 17th-placed Newcastle and would go fourth with a win, overtaking champions Liverpool whose poor run continued with a 3-1 defeat by third Leicester at the weekend.