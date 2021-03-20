Thomas Tuchel has insisted that being favourites for their Champions League quarter-final against Porto will not help his Chelsea side.

Chelsea booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid. The Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg to advance.

The draw for the last eight took place took place on Friday and Chelsea have been handed a tie with Porto. The Portuguese side beat Juventus on away goals to go through.

Tuchel told reporters on Friday, as cited by BBC Sport, that Chelsea have a lot of “self-confidence” at the moment:

“We are happy we are playing an international team and not an English team because Champions League is about that and I prefer to play against teams from other countries. The second leg is at home which feels good to start with an away game and have a slight advantage to finish at home.

“You can ask in Turin if it helps to be favourites, it does not. We are self-confident and self-confidence is strongly connected with our performances and we are confident we face a strong opponent with all the respect.

“Now that we’re in quarter-final is thinking about winning it and reaching the semi-finals and we are confident enough that we see our chances.”