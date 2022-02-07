Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun state, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), have accused the three members representing the state at the Senate of underrepresentation and poor performance.

They made their position known in a joint press statement issued by NANS Chairman, Damilola kehinde Simeon and NAOSS National President, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to the students, there is nothing significant that can be traced to Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun Central, Lekan Mustapha, Ogun East and Tolu Odebiyi, Ogun West, as social intervention in the entire state.

The statement reads in parts: “One of the fundamental concerns of our constituency is how the representatives of the state, at the federal level, have continuously justified the public opinion that indeed the senate is just a retirement house for all politicians to continue to enjoy public resources without giving adequate representation to their constituents.

“But as concerned and affected constituents in the state, we are obliged to pass our fair critics and expect a responsible accountability from the senators representing the three senatorial districts of Ogun state at the National Assembly.

“The issue of insecurity has become a major problem in the country today and we do feel it is only a collective effort that can help minimise the crises.

“Ogun state is not entirely excluded even though the state may not be among the top spots in the nation.

“Yet, we cannot overlook the issue of insecurity in the western and eastern districts of the state. It is rather surprising that we have not seen any tangible effort nor responsive statement from the senators in these axis to address the crises.

“For instance, we have continuously emphasised in the past that only mass education and provision of empowerment programme can help reduce the participation of residents of border areas of Ogun West in smuggling activities.

“Smuggling of course is a major cause of insecurity and of economic sabotage in the area. Unfortunately, there is no proud impact by the senator representing the district to solve this problem.

“We are also concerned about the end results of the constituency allowances and funds given to them for constituency projects. In the real sense, no significant project can be identified as an achievement of the three senators”.

The students, however, challenged the three lawmakers to come out open with the provable list of their developmental projects in their respective constituencies.