Afropop musician Innocent Tuface Idibia (commonly known as ‘2Baba’) and fast rising act Crayon dazzled guests at the Teen Africa TV launch held recently at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was a night of excitement for the hundreds of teenagers and parents at the event as they danced to the hit songs of the visibly excited 2Baba.

Speaking at the launch, the founder of Teen Africa, filmmaker, Charles Novia, noted that the idea was to dedicate a TV channel to young people expressing themselves.

“Young people have been given too much of the background position. So, with Teen Africa, we are trying to bring them to the fore. The young talented 13 to 19 years old now have their own station where they can express themselves, they can be who they want to be on the channel,” Novia said.

“It has never been done before in Africa. There is no station in the world that is dedicated to teenagers in the way that we are doing our own. So, it is a self-belief push for the teenagers in Africa, especially the teenagers in Nigeria, because we are going to be all over the world. It hasn’t been easy, but we thank God for partners who came in.”

Novia, speaking further on young people, said: “This is the generation of the youths. Anybody who is wise should know that they should invest in the youth. If we don’t invest our money, time and resources in them, we will not have a country in few years. They younger people need to be given direction, which is what the older generation has not done over the years, and I think that has to change.

“What we are doing with this is to give the young people a sense of belonging and give you the identity you need to get into the world and be who you are on a creative platform,” he said.

After his electrifying performance, Crayon commented: “This is colorful and amazing because I was once a teenager. It feels good seeing young people vibing to your song, I feel blessed. I am out here to inspire as many people as I can.”