A first-of-its-kind online concert in Nigeria, which had on the bandstand Afro hip-hop artiste, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, was staged with the support of Trophy Extra Special Stout, a new product from the stables of International Breweries Plc.

The concert, which was streamed live on Tuface’s social media handles including that of Trophy Extra Stout, saw the artiste thrilling his audience to evergreen songs from his rich repertoire. He also laced every segment of the concert with well-articulated messages, educating the fun lovers on the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of personal hygiene.

Earlier, some lucky fans were gifted airtime and data to enable them participate in the show and this had generated excitement among them. Hosted by Tuface’s wife, Annie Idibia, the show was interactive as fans kept tweeting and sending messages through Instagram while also requesting for their favourite songs. By the time the concert was over, many fans and consumers had won cash prizes by commenting and interacting on the Trophy Stout social media pages.

Speaking on the concert, Tolu Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, said it was symbolic in many ways. “Bringing fun and hope to thousands of people in the comfort of their homes shows that COVID-19 cannot stop us if we all do what we are supposed to do, starting with staying at home as directed by the government. The concert has brought to life the International Breweries’ corporate vision of bringing people together for a better world, which is a world without the COVID-19 pandemic,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Tuface and Trophy Extra Special Stout have promised to donate N10 million to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers can still relive all the fun moments from the concert by visiting the Trophy Stout page on YouTube and @trophystout on Instagram.