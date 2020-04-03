In support of the cause for social distancing, Afropop star, Tuface Idibia will be hosting a special E Concert for his fans on April 12.

In a special announcement on social media recently, the artiste fondly called Tubaba, said: “On the 12th of April, I will be hosting the Extra Special E Concert, the first of its kind in Nigeria to support the cause to minimise social gatherings. To achieve this, I have partnered with the new Trophy Extra Special Stout and together, we will also be donating N10m towards creating relief for the current situation. Join me at the livestream of the Extra Special E Concert!”