From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Major artists and musicians, including fuji maestro, Saidi Osupa and Tuface Idibia, are among those to usher the people of Ondo State to the New Year in 2022.

The state government said it has concluded arrangements with an entertainment company to organise a funfair programme to usher in the New Year.

Tagged: “Sunshine Countdown 2021,” the programme is also expected to feature Lanre Teriba, Funmi Aragbaye, Danny Young as well as artistes from the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, at a press conference in Akure, said the government decided to key into the concept to enhance the social status of the state.