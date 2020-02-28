Tuface Idbia is on the march again. The ‘African Queen’ singer will drop his 7th studio album today, Friday, February 28.

He had announced the release date for his new album entitled, Warriors via his social media handle earlier in the week. The 44-year-old singer also shared the album art and posted a message: “Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors 28.2.2020.”

The album is a follow-up to his 2014 effort, Ascension and features a long list of artistes including Wizkid, Peruzzi, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy among a host of others. It is a commemorative effort for his 20 years in music.