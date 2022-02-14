From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) in Ondo State has given seven days ultimatum to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to reverse the tuition of the state government owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Addressing a Press conference on Monday in Akure, the state capital, the NANS JCC Chairman, Surprise Omotoso said Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the first Governor of Ondo State knew the importance of education when he championed free, fair and quality education.

He however expressed worry on the current state of education in the state and the country at large, lamenting that “it is saddened that tertiary education has now been taken away from the reach of indigent citizens of the state.”

According to him, the legacy Chief Ajasin left behind was sustainable until the emergence of the incumbent administration.

The students leader said “the systemic destruction of Ondo State education legacy by the incumbent administration is not only shocking but condemnable. While schools are starved of subvention, our government serenade themselves to luxurious lifestyle and urge schools to look inward for revenue.

“One wonders if truly the administration is recouping what it spent to acquire the exalted office. Daily, we watch helplessly as our colleagues drop out of school and others resorting to self help. To worsen situation, the state’s irregular payment of salaries has turned our education system into another thing.

“Our lecturers are owed substantial amount of salaries. Some haven’t been paid for the past 6-7 months. How do they want these lecturers to feed or remain incorruptible when they are not paid? One of the reasons the government gave for the increments in tuition was that quality education is not cheap.

“But sadly, the standard of education on our campuses are dwindling daily with our lecturers preoccupied with how to manage and fend for their families. Our education is secondary to them,” he added.