From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), has warned against unguarded utterances by the public over the arrest and detention of the publisher of Desert Herald and top negotiator with bandits that abducted passengers of the Abuja/Kaduna-bound train, Tukur Mamu.

DSS Public Relations Officer

Peter Afunanya, said the warning has become necessary following overzealous comments by some persons over the arrest of Mamu, who is currently undergoing investigation.

Afunaya, however maintained that the DSS, would not be distracted with what he described as “some of the skewed narratives”, which he noted is pervading the media space.

The PRO, in a statement said “The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu. The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling. Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings”.