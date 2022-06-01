The Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources, Tayo Adiatu, said Monday, at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, that the company will continue to sponsor the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six for as long as they can in recognition of their support and development for the Girl Child in Nigeria.

Adiatu said this in Lagos when the Chairperson of the NWFL and board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF), Mrs. Aisha Falode, paid him and management staff a thank you visit as official sponsors of the just concluded NWFL Super Six in Benin City.

Falode said the NWFL management team came to pay Tulcan Energy Resources CEO a visit for sponsoring the 2021/2022 Super Six. “We were happy to have the resources needed, the corporate support and funding to host a very successful Super Six, first time in the history of women’s football in Nigeria.”

The Tulcan CEO expressed the company’s excitement to receive Mrs. Falode and her team to their office.

“I congratulate you for a very successful Super Six, and not just that the quality of branding was second to none at the stadium, the caliber of presentation by the teams, the organisation, the stadium, the fans, facilities, officials and the media that covered the event were of international standard.

“The tournament became bigger than what we expected. When the opportunity was actually presented to us, we saw it as a huge opportunity to promote the female gender and women sports. We are happy about the successes of the Super Six. I hope the subsequent editions will produce more successes.”

Adiatu lauded the passion and commitment to the Super Six by the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode. He also salutes Tulcan Energy Resources’ Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Leye Adeyinka, for supporting and approving the funds for the project.

“All over the world, football is like a religion, but you discover that male football has gained a lot more momentum than women football, maybe because women football arrived much later. We track this back to Nigeria where only men’s football enjoy all the top sponsorship compared to the women’s.

“So, our resolve to support the Nigeria Women Football League is not going to be a one off. I can assure you, as a corporate organisation that is striving to get better, we will continue to support the Super Six and women’s football in Nigeria.”

“Coincidentally, Tulcan Energy Resources will be 10 years old in June this year, so part of our corporate services is to see how we can support not just the Nigerian government, but also the citizens of the country. Charity they say begins at home, for us we have embraced the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six.

