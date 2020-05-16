In recent years, Nigerian lawyer and business magnate, John Olatunde Ayeni has been quiet on the social scene. Of course, the reasons for that are not far-fetched given his well-known battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). For almost five years, his life experience appears to be that of one day, one trouble.

At a point, it seems like an unseen force was aimed at pulling him down, as he appears to sink further into a new controversy just when you think that he has survived one. In fact, these battles have greatly affected the public perception of the former Chairman of defunct Skye Bank Plc, turning him nearly into a pariah —even among his people in Okunland, Kogi State. But as part of the move to launch himself back into reckoning, Ayeni has seized the opportunity provided by the ongoing pandemic and the shutdown in some parts of the country to reach out to his people at home in Kogi State. Spotlight gathered that the businessman recently stunned them when he sent a truckload of rice home and distributed same to 6000 households in Okunland as palliatives following the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation made through his Oluwatoyin Foundation at Iyah Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state, was described as the first of its kind in the history of Okunland by a non-politician since the lockdown. This good gesture has really made many have a complete change of heart towards the billionaire businessman.