Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, on Thursday, purchased N100m nomination and expression of interests forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the 2023 presidential primary in Abuja.

He joins the growing list of aspirants jostling for the ticket of the All Progressive Congress which holds its primaries on May 30, 2022.

In September 2019, the Pastor Bakare said God told him he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In April 2022, Bakare said he was the most suitable Nigerian to address the problems be-deviling the country.

The likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Nwajiuba, and the Minister of State for Education, have all picked the aspiration forms for the party.

Details soon…