Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare.

The Lagos pastor, who met with Buhari for over 30 minutes, declined to speak on the outcome of his meeting when approached by State House Correspondents.

Bakare pleaded that he had a flight to catch and promised to be back in January.

The fiery cleric had in September declared that he would be Nigeria’s next President come 2023.

According to him, it was only a matter of time before he succeeded Buhari as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He had suggested that he would be crowned Nigeria’s next President, saying: “to this end I was born.”

The vocal pastor made the proclamation during a sermon as seen in a video that went viral.

When the great man of God PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE declared unequivocally that he will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI… pic.twitter.com/3WwdiMp7C7 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 22, 2019

“Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16. I never said that to you before; I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16,” Bakare had said while placing his right hand on his chest.

“To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared for this for 30 years. When he (Buhari) chose to run in 2019, he is still number 15, when he steps out, I step in.

“His assignment is that of Moses, to take Nigeria to River Jordan, but he can’t cross it. It will take a Joshua to go to the other side and begin to distribute the resources to the people of this nation,” Bakare said to his congregation.