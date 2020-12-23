(Xinhua/NAN)

The Tunisian government announced on Tuesday that the nationwide curfew in the country had been extended to Jan 15, 2021, to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Tunisian Minister of Health Faouzi Mehdi announced this at a news conference in Tunis.

The curfew is imposed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. next morning local time (1900 GMT to 0400 GMT).

The measures also included extending the ban on movement between governorates and on gatherings, demonstrations, fairs, and meetings, in addition to the closure of cafes at 7 p.m. local time.

A ban on new year’s celebrations will also be imposed.

Wearing a mask is still compulsory in all places in addition to the continued application of preventive and hygiene measures, namely physical distancing, ventilation and hand washing.

Tunisia reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 121,718, while the death toll from the virus rose by 41 to 4,199.