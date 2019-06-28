Double suicide attacks shook Tunisia’s capital yesterday, even as the country was plunged into uncertainty with the hospitalisation of President Beji Caid Essebsi who was said to be in “critical condition”.

The violence revived fears for the stability of the North African state, which is seen as a rare democratic success story of the Arab Spring uprisings but has been hit by repeated Islamist attacks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Just hours after news of the attacks broke, the presidency announced that Essebsi “was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis”. Key adviser Firas Guefrech described the 92-year-old leader as in “critical condition” and in a later tweet said that Essebsi was “stable”, urging supporters to pray for his recovery.

Essebsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

Yesterday’s blasts, one on a central avenue and another against a security base killed a police officer and wounded at least eight people including several civilians, the interior ministry said.

Body parts were strewn in the road around a police car after the first attack, which took place on Habib Bourguiba, a central avenue near the old city, AFP said.

The interior ministry said one policeman died from his wounds after that blast, while another policeman and three civilians were wounded. “It was a suicide attack,” interior ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.

Half an hour later, the second attack targeted a base of the national guard, judicial police and the anti-terror branch in the capital.