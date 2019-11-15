A statement released on Friday by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said Tunisia has reaffirmed its support for the legitimate right of the Palestinians to recover their occupied territory.

The statement also said Tunisia would also support Palestinians to build an independent sovereign state with Jerusalem as the capital.

Tunisia continues to pursue regional and international efforts aimed at the resumption of a concrete peace process capable of ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and allowing them to restore their rights, the statement said.

“Our country continues to denounce the aggression of the Israeli occupation, as well as the policy of colonisation of the Palestinian territories.’’ the statement said. (Xinhua/NAN)